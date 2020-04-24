NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MAPCO announced Friday the donation of 2,400 N95 respirator masks to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.
The donations serves as part of MAPCO's continuous commitment to the communities it serves.
MAPCO stores continue to operate as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. All stores have been following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations.
Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been given to all team members. In order to support social distancing efforts, only 7-10 people are allowed inside a store at one time and MAPCO has also placed several physical in-store indicators on floors to support appropriate distancing.
MAPCO is also offering a Full Service+touchless fueling program at four local stores and will expanding to ten more next week. The offering is a combination of curbside delivery and full service for customers not wanting to directly use a self-service pump.
The four Nashville area stores currently offering the program from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. can be found at:
- 1187 W Main St., Hendersonville
- 1775 Madison St., Clarksville
- 194 S Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet
- 1100 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin
