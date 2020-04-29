Map to show what restaurants are open in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - With so many places starting to slowly reopen, some communities now have maps you can use.
One of them is Brentwood that created a map solely for restaurants.
The map will tell you if a restaurant is open and what services they are allowing such as dine in or curbside pickup.
To see the map, click here.
