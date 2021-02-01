Many are now working from home, but if you thought you'd be able to write off your new home office this tax season, you might be mistaken.
"Yes, I think some people will be caught off guard," said Vic Alexander, the Chief Manager at Kraft CPA in Nashville.
Alexander said the tax law changed in 2018 and now the only people who can write off home offices are those who are self employed.
"What counts as a home office is a dedicated space that you use as an office. It's not supposed to be used for any other purpose," said Alexander.
If you do fall in that "self employed" category, you can write off quite a bit.
"So let's say that your home office is is ten percent of your total square footage. Then ten percent of your mortgage interest, your taxes, your maintenance, anything that you spend on the home, you can deduct as being part of that home office," said Alexander.
If you don't own your own business, Alexander said, your best bet is to ask your boss to compensate you for any expenses you had to cover because you are now working from home.
"Things like electricity and water, I mean, it's probably going to be more difficult to show. That's an incremental cost. There may be supplies or buying additional computer equipment, that type of thing, which are probably more direct," said Alexander.
There's another piece of good news for small business owners this tax season.
Many received Cares Act money and PPP loans.
Experts said, owners will not have to report that as income, and yet, they still get to take the deductions for whatever that money was used for.
