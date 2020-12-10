NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day after auditors blasted the Department of Children Services for how many of its caseworkers are overburdened, News4 Investigates found what could be putting foster families in more danger than they ever expected.
Images such as smashed televisions and broken windows are taken from foster parents, who said they had no idea the children placed in their homes has histories of violence because DCS never told them.
A former longtime employee of DCS agreed to come forward if News4 Investigates protected her identity to say the state is knowingly placing children with violent histories with families who don’t have the proper training to handle them.
More foster families are coming forward and said they made it clear to DCS. They were not trained to handle violent children, only to later find out that’s exactly what DCS placed in their homes.
