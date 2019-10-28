NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many communities are waking up Monday morning still without power after powerful storms moved in Friday and Saturday.
As of 5 a.m. Monday morning, the largest concentration of outages remains on CDE Lightband in Montgomery County with over 6,400 customers still without power across the county. Cumberland Electric was the next highest, with over 800 customers reportedly without power.
Most of the power has been restored to customers on Nashville Electric Service, with less than 10 customers still affected. Middle Tennessee EMC reported no outages on Monday morning.
On Sunday, Meriwether Lewis EMC reported 4,500 customers were without power in Perry, Humphreys, and Houston Counties and that it would be several days before everything returned to normal. Benton County Electric reported around 400-500 without power on Sunday evening. Dickson Electric reported Sunday evening that less than 50 customers were still without power.
Here is where everything stands as of 5 a.m. Monday
- CDE Lightband (Montgomery/Clarksville) - 6,487
- Cumberland EMC - 863
- Columbia Power & Water - 48
- Pennyrile Electric - 39
- NES - 10
These are the departments that have reported outages. If you do not see your provider in this story or on this list, call your local power provider for more information.
This story will be periodically updated, for real-time updates go to your local power provider's website.
