Broken Power Pole in Priest Woods Neighborhood

NES crews are working to replace broken poles like this one, as well as repair downed power lines and poles after Friday's storms.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service estimates a little over 1,060 customers are still without power Monday morning after powerful storms rolled through middle Tennessee Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

That's number is way down from almost 50,000 at the peak of the outages, which NES said was the largest the power provider has seen in seven years.

"The storms left more than 50 poles broken and caused widespread damage to our system," NES officials said in a statement. 

The power provider also stated there are multiple considerations in restoring power. "Hospitals, police departments, fire stations, and other public health and safety facilities are priority one," NES officials said.

The statement went on to say: "When storms of this magnitude damage our electrical system, we have to repair the main infrastructure before we can get to individual homes. Think of our system as a tree. We work to repair the main system and substations first, or the trunk. Only after those repairs are made can we start working on the primary lines, or branches, then move out to the secondary lines, or smaller branches. Individual poles and power lines are repaired after the primary system is repaired, and each individual outage hasto be restored one at a time based on individual circumstances. We can't fix the leaves before the trunk." 

Sixty crews are currently working around the clock until power is restored to those without electricity, including contract crews who were called in from East Tennessee and Indiana. 

NES hopes to have all power restored in 24-48 hours. If you see a downed power line, do not go near it, and immediately call 911.

You can check the latest outages here on the NES outage map.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.