With many questions still surrounding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, News 4 is working for you to get answers on who will be in line after healthcare workers.
On Thursday morning, Governor Bill Lee talked with several mayors to go over how things will work.
“Obviously, it would be awesome for the world to get rolling back to normal again. People are certainly eager to know about it,” Nashville mother Khara Aerts said.
Aerts has some questions, and she’s not alone.
“How many doses are we going to have to have, how effective is it going to be, and what are the potential side effects,” Margo Dickman, who is currently pregnant with her second child, said.
For weeks, News4 has been pushing for answers from both state leaders and the health department.
Tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine are set to arrive at local hospitals in two weeks.
Healthcare workers will be among the first to get the vaccine followed by those in nursing homes and those most at risk.
On Thursday, Senator Marsha Blackburn referenced teachers being not far behind.
“Having them right alongside our military and law enforcement, our first responders…I fully understand that,” Blackburn said.
The state health department said they expect to receive more than 56,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month.
During the first 4 months of next year, it will become increasingly more available to people.
“I do think it would be wonderful for people to feel a sense of normalcy again and get things rolling again after they get answers,” Aerts said.
Several city and county leaders participated in a call this morning with the governor to discuss how the distribution plan will be implemented. But as far as what was decided, much remains up in the air.
The State health department says additional information will be released as more is understood about the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.