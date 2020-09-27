NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville officials have been on the hunt for a new Metro Police Chief after Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement earlier this year.
The mayor announced Thursday the Metro Nashville Police Chief Steven Anderson is retiring from the department.
Following his retirement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper named Deputy Chief John Drake as Interim Chief as they continued the search.
Thursday will be the last day that Chief Steve Anderson will be in command of the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Since the announcement, 56 hopefuls have put their name in the ring to be selected.
Mayor Cooper established a committee to help search locally and nationally for the right candidate to fill the shoes of such an important role.
Mayor John Cooper released on Tuesday a road map to select for Metro Nashville police chief.
