NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville officials have been on the hunt for a new Metro Police Chief after Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement earlier this year.

Following his retirement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper named Deputy Chief John Drake as Interim Chief as they continued the search. 

Since the announcement, 56 hopefuls have put their name in the ring to be selected.

Download PDF Chief search list of applicants

Mayor Cooper established a committee to help search locally and nationally for the right candidate to fill the shoes of such an important role.

