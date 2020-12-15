NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year, more families will connect virtually to cut down on physical contact with loved ones to avoid catching COVID-19. It's similar to what some people did for Thanksgiving.

“With cases of COVID-19 rising, people are wanting to stay home. We actually believe that nearly three quarters of Americans will be celebrating in some sort of e-gathering,” an Asurion expert told News4.

Asurion, a tech care company, conducted a survey through the U.S. and found out that a large percentage of Americans will take the digital route to exchange gifts.

“8 out of 10 Americans will actually open presents virtually this year and nearly 7 out of 10 of them will join two different video gatherings to do that,” Asurion told us.

E-celebrations cut down on coming into close with others, but are still a way to enjoy your loved ones presence. Asurion expects families to gather digitally for at least two hours this holiday season.

“People saw the value in Thanksgiving and how being able to virtually see people that are out of state. You know traveling restrictions make you have to quarantine and so avoiding that makes it easier for families wanting to gather virtually and we are seeing a bigger increase.”

Before you get on your device, experts suggest testing out your internet connection to get the best experience possible.

“Not only test their connections to make sure that their video conferencing or whatever their user device is working for example in the living room or the kitchen or you know wherever they are doing their video calls,” Asurion says.