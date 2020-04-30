NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you have been having vivid dreams lately related to pandemic you are not alone.
Dr. Beth Malow is the director of the Vanderbilt Medical University Center sleep division. She said these types of dreams are pretty common among adults and children.
“I had just a really weird dream I was trying to disinfect things and I was trying to have my mask on and it was falling off,” Malow said.
Malow said there are several reasons why you may be experiencing these strange dreams.
“I think it’s a combination of the anxiety and stress we are all feeling from COVID. Plus, lack of structure and routine,” Malow said.
She said alcohol may also be a contributing factor to the dreams.
Malow recommends getting back to some normalcy by taking control of manageable things.
“Have structure and go to bed as close to possible at the same time every night,” Malow said. "Wake up in the morning be on a routine expose ourselves to bright light.”
Malow said it is also very important to make sure your children are also on a schedule.
