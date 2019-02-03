COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A manhunt is underway in Columbia after a man shot at police and managed to escape late Saturday night.
According to officials with the Columbia Police Dept., the suspect, Jamal Jamel Gardner, 47, is likely on-foot in the area.
Residents nearby should consider Gardner armed and dangerous, and not approach him. If you do see him, call 911.
Gardner is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated domestic assault stemming from an incident on Saturday night.
He also has a history of committing other violent crimes and is currently on parole for a drug-related offense.
Police say Gardner allegedly assaulted his girlfriend before officers confronted him in the driveway of his home on the 400 block of W. 13th Street.
As the officer exited his vehicle, Gardner reportedly shot several rounds at him and retreated into the residence where he shot at officers again.
Police initially thought Gardner was inside the residence, but now they believe he was able to flee on foot before they had the home fully surrounded.
Officials say they do not have any information about his whereabouts. However, police do not believe he has access to any vehicles and is likely traveling on-foot.
Garnder is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 290 pounds.
He owns two properties, the home at 407 W. 13th Street in Columbia where police confronted him. He has also listed his home address as 305 W. 2nd Street in Columbia.
Police also ask residents around those homes to remain vigilant because he could be near either location. Gardner is considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.
If you have any information regarding Gardner's whereabouts, come into contact with him or notice any suspicious activity around your home, immediately call 911 or contact the Columbia Police Dept. at (931) 388-2727.
