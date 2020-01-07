Cortland Bellevue Apartments

Police search for robbery suspect underway at Cortland Bellevue Apartments

BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for reported armed robbery suspects in the area of Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Blvd. near Gower Elementary School.

Gower Elementary is currently on lockdown while investigators canvass the area.

Police reportedly have one person detained and are searching the Cortland Bellevue Apartments. Nobody is allowed in and out of the apartment complex at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

