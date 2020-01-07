BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for reported armed robbery suspects in the area of Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Blvd. near Gower Elementary School.
Gower Elementary is currently on lockdown while investigators canvass the area.
Police reportedly have one person detained and are searching the Cortland Bellevue Apartments. Nobody is allowed in and out of the apartment complex at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.