DEKALB COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are conducting a manhunt in the area of Puckett's Point Road where a suspect crashed his car and fled the scene on foot with a young boy after trying to outrun deputies in a slow-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the man and boy disappeared into the wooded hollows off the road after the crash and at last report had not been located. A tracking dog from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit is being used to assist officers in the search.
Although the suspect’s identity has not been confirmed, Sheriff Patrick Ray said he is believed to be about 35-years-old with scruffy facial hair and he has a knife tattoo on his neck. The car he was driving and crashed is a light blue Mercury Marquis. The boy with him is believed to be around 10-years-old.
Reverse 911 calls have been placed to residents in the area of Puckett’s Point Road and Ponder Road warning them to keep their doors locked and to report any sighting or suspicious activity.
According to Sheriff Ray, the story began to unfold at 12:23 p.m. when a resident on Shoreline Drive off Coconut Ridge Road reported that a man, acting suspiciously, had come to his door saying he got his car stuck on a walking trail at Shoreline Drive and needed help getting out. While deputies were enroute the caller assisted the man in pulling his car out of the mud and back onto the road. The caller said the man had a bowie knife on him at that time. Although a knife was found at the crash site, officers don’t know for sure if its the same one the suspect had on him earlier.
When the deputies spotted the suspect’s car near the intersection of Coconut Ridge Road and Savannah Drive, they noticed that it was swerving on the road at 20-30 miles per hour. After pulling the car over, the suspect drove off before officers could confront him. They initiated a pursuit from Coconut Ridge Road to Allen Street and then to the end of Big Hurricane Road when the suspect turned his car around the tried to ram it into the deputies cars.
The suspect then led officers on a pursuit from Big Hurricane Road onto Cookeville Highway and then Ponder Road where he crashed his car through an iron gate at the end of the road. The suspect again turned around and tried to ram his car into the deputies cruisers before leading them down Ponder Road back to Cookeville Highway.
Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were waiting at the scenic overlook on Highway 56 after dispatch reported that the suspect was spotted heading in their direction.
Instead, the suspect turned onto Puckett’s Point Road and county officers continued to follow until the suspect’s car went off the road. The suspect and his child passenger then abandoned the car and fled on foot into the woods.
The state troopers who had been at the scenic overlook arrived to investigate the crash and to assist county officers at the scene. If anyone has information that could help catch the suspect, call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at (615) 215-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.