MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two violent inmates have been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list after authorities say they attacked a guard and escaped.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the two men assaulted a detention officer and hopped the razor wire fence at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, made their escape around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Both men were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants.
Fitzhugh said the inmates have a "homemade weapon" with them. Details about the weapon were not released, but Fitzhugh said it is not a firearm.
Multiple crews are searching the area with K-9 officers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also using a helicopter in the manhunt.
The detention officer was treated by paramedics at the scene.
TOP TEN #MostWanted ALERT: These two men escaped from the Rutherford County Jail after assaulting a jail guard! Be on the lookout! Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot either man! Up to $2,500 reward on each!#Tennessee #RutherfordCounty #Murfreesboro #TN #TopTen #Wanted #Top10 pic.twitter.com/gaD00WTx6U— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2018
Halfacre was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list last January and led police on a days-long manhunt near Chattanooga. He was being held on an aggravated assault charge.
Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court for a theft charge.
If you spot either of the escapees, call 911 and give a description of where you saw them. Do not approach them.
Anyone with information about their location is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $2,500 reward is being offered for the capture of each man.
Rutherford County school resource officers have been briefed on the situation. On Wednesday morning, officers searched McFadden School of Excellence and Riverdale High School. School resource officers will be stationed at both schools on Wednesday.
