DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A manhunt is underway in Decatur County for a wanted fugitive.
According to Tennessee River Valley News, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office is looking for 45-year-old Johnny Lynn Cruse who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in a car and is now on foot likely around Conrad Ridge Road.
Cruse went to one house on Conrad Ridge Road asking for money.
He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Cruse should call 911.
