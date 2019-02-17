DEKALB COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators conducted a manhunt for a man who they said crashed his car and fled the scene on foot with his son after trying to outrun deputies in a slow-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Patrick Ray with DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said George Forest Brown, 34, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. He was previously listed as dangerous and may be armed. He was wanted out of Hillsdale, Michigan for a pursuit there last week when he reportedly fired shots at Michigan officers.
Brown and the boy whom News4 has chosen not to identify disappeared into the wooded hollows off the road after the crash. Both he and the child were safe when investigators found them.
A tracking dog from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit was being used to assist officers in the search. The dog managed to pick up a scent and came to some items in the woods which officers believe were discarded by Brown. The dog lost the scent near the lake.
Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested to send a helicopter but an aerial search could not be done due to the weather.
The incident began at 12:23 p.m. Sunday when a resident on Shoreline Drive off Coconut Ridge Road reported that a man, acting suspiciously, had come to his door saying he got his car stuck on a walking trail at Shoreline Drive and needed help getting out. While deputies were enroute the caller assisted the man in pulling his car out of the mud and back onto the road. The caller said the man had a bowie knife on him at that time. Although a knife was found at the crash site, officers don’t know for sure if its the same one Brown had on him earlier.
When the deputies spotted Brown’s car near the intersection of Coconut Ridge Road and Savannah Drive, they noticed that it was swerving on the road at 20-30 miles per hour. After pulling the car over, Brown drove off before officers could confront him. They initiated a pursuit from Coconut Ridge Road to Allen Street and then to the end of Big Hurricane Road when Brown turned his car around the tried to ram it into the deputies cars.
Brown then led officers on a pursuit from Big Hurricane Road onto Cookeville Highway and then Ponder Road where he crashed his car through an iron gate at the end of the road. Brown again turned around and tried to ram his car into the deputies cruisers before leading them down Ponder Road back to Cookeville Highway.
Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were waiting at the scenic overlook on Highway 56 after dispatch reported that Brown was spotted heading in their direction.
Instead, Brown turned onto Puckett’s Point Road and county officers continued to follow until Brown’s car went off the road. Brown and his child then abandoned the car and fled on foot into the woods.
This is a developing story.
