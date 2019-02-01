CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, who was on the run in Montgomery and Stewart counties for several days in late September, appeared in court on Friday after being indicted for murder and 10 other charges by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Wallace was indicted on 11 charges and entered a not guilty plea on Friday.

Wallace was arrested on Oct. 5 in Stewart County after being on the run for seven days.

The indictment charged Wallace with first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of property theft, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

“While Wallace was being held on charges for the crimes that he committed in Stewart County during his September and October crime spree, investigators with my office worked very diligently with our DA’s office, agents with the TBI, the TBI Crime Lab, and the victim and victims’ families, and were able to lay out a very solid case for the Grand Jury,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said in a news release. “Now that these indictments have been served, we will begin the process of insuring that justice is served for these victims.”

Wallace pled not guilty to all of the charges on Friday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

On Sept. 27, Wallace is accused of forcing Sarah Neblett, who was returning to her River Road home after church, into her home by threatening her with a knife. Police said once inside, Wallace disassembled the victim's phone so she couldn't call police. Wallace is accused of tying the woman to her bed and stealing her vehicle.

On Oct. 1, authorities believe that Wallace was involved in the shooting death of Joseph Morford near the intersection of Poplar Springs and Welker roads. Wallace is believed to have killed Morford while stealing his truck during his days on the run.

Police had been actively looking for Wallace since Sept. 22 when they believe he tied up and assaulted a couple in Indian Mound after they walked in on him burglarizing their home. He also allegedly set fire to the home and fled in the couple's car. The female victim, Brenda Smith, did not survive.

Wallace pled not guilty on those charges and was later indicted by the Stewart County Grand Jury.