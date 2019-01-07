DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, the man accused of killing two people in two different counties and sparking an almost week-long manhunt, was indicted today by a grand jury on multiple charges.
The grand jury indicted him on nine felony counts on Monday, including first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated burglary, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping.
Wallace is accused of two murders in addition to robberies and home invasions in Stewart and Montgomery counties.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state worked to apprehend 53-year-old Wallace, who was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
The hunt to find him terrified residents until he was finally caught.
Police had been searched for Wallace since Sept. 22 when they believe he tied up and assaulted a couple in Indian Mound after they walked in on him burglarizing their home. He also allegedly set fire to the home and fled in the couple's car. The female victim, Brenda Smith, did not survive.
The Montgomery County sheriff said evidence and witness statements lead them to believe that Wallace was also involved in the shooting death of and theft that happened near the intersection of Poplar Springs and Welker roads a few days later.
In his first court appearance, Wallace said he didn’t commit the murders when asked by the judge. He also claimed he ran from police because he feared for his life.
“'Fraid I was gonna get killed,” Wallace said.
Kirby will now stand trial. Stay with News4 for updates.
