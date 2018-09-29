STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A dangerous fugitive wanted for a vicious list of crimes in Stewart County last weekend is believed to be evading authorities on foot near the Montgomery Co. line.

Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive list last week for a home invasion that left a woman dead in Stewart Co.

After more than a week on the run, officials said Wallace crashed his car and is now fleeing on foot in the area of Honey Fork Road and Seven Mile Ridge Road in Indian Mound.

Wallace was last spotted Saturday morning on a ferry boat in Cumberland City. According to a witness, he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue or gray jacket.

Stewart Co. Sheriff Frankie Gray says neighbors are doing exactly what is needed to stay safe and to help find Wallace.

“We've had so many tips we've had to run down,” Gray said on Sunday. “If he's still in this area, he's going to try to find a way to get out."

Gray says search area is constantly changing. It has spread out across parts of Stewart County, near the Montgomery County line.

With each passing day, search methods are re-evaluated.

“There may be a point where we have to move this someplace else,” Gray explained. “Right now, we're still actively searching in this area.”

Wallace is white man. He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and 157 pounds, with graying brown hair, hazel eyes and has been known to have facial hair.

Police have been actively looking for Wallace since Sunday, Sept. 22, when they believe he tied up and assault a couple in Indian Mound after they walked in on him burglarizing their home. He also allegedly set fire to the home and fled in the couple's car. The female victim, Brenda Smith, did not survive.

Wallace was arrested and charged in a similar home invasion and assault of a Montgomery Co. woman in May. In that case, the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Officials with the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said Wallace will be charged with first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated arson, robbery, aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated burglary.

Sheriff Gray says Wallace is familiar with the area and knows people nearby. He believes it is only a matter of time before Wallace is found.

Officials said residents in the area should remain alert and immediately call 911 if they spot Wallace or notice any suspicious activity. Residents should also lock their doors and windows, and make sure to remove keys from vehicles and double check they are locked.

Wallace is believed to be armed and dangerous, and authorities said residents should stay indoors and not approach or confront the fugitive.

Gray wants people to know if they see anything suspicious, they should call police. Those tips could very well lead to Wallace’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Wallace should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

