BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - It’s time again for Workout Wednesday with our Big Joe and last week, he took a Barre class for the first time.
This week, he's got another unique workout for us - a 15-minute Manduu workout class. A Manduu workout involves electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) strength training.
EMS strength training operates on the principle that electricity powers the human body. Manduu uses a specially-designed suit fitted with carbon fiber electrodes to generate a low-level electrical impulse that creates resistance to build muscle.
Manduu Fitness studios are available across the country stretching from California to North Carolina.
