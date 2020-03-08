MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) – Manchester Police are searching a runaway juvenile.
Police say Abigail Rader was last seen Friday when she went to school, but she never returned home. She was last seen wearing a neon shirt, dark blue jeans and white Air Force One Nike shoes. She also wears black framed glasses.
Her mother told officers she could be in the Smyrna area.
Anyone with information on Rader’s whereabouts should contact Manchester Police at 931-728-9555.
