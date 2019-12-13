MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Manchester Police Department has two graduated police K-9 teams in narcotics detection and police patrol.
K-9 Officers Nalty and Storm were green dogs imported from Europe by Nashville K-9 in early Seeptember and began taining on October 4. They completed their initial training on December 11.
Both dogs were reportedly certified three different times by two different independent nationally recognized law enforcement certifying organizations certifying them in narcotics detection, high level obedience, agility, tracking/trailing, apprehensions and call-offs, building searches, and more.
Additional training will follow and continue to be overseen by Nashville K-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.