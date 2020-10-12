MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Manchester, Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman died Monday morning after being hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this month, according to a statement from the city.
The mayor's administrative assistant told News4 that Norman died early Monday morning. He had been hospitalized on October 1.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
