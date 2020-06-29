It'll be 2012 before middle Tennessee could see Bonnaroo again. This year's festival was rescheduled for September, but that's been canceled due to the pandemic. Some are now weighing in on how being without the festival this year will impact the city of Manchester.
With little bits of vintage Coca Cola and Betty Boop art around the business, there's a place serving up hot meals with the push of a button.
"The world famous Jiffy Burger," smiled Dennis Walker.
Walker's worked here for 33 years, long enough to know his city of Manchester before Bonnaroo arrived and after it arrived. The restaurant's even added the Bonnaroo Burger.
"It's a bacon cheeseburger with a fried egg and an onion ring on it," he laughed.
"It's unusual not to see all the people coming in from out of state," Walker continued, referring to Bonnaroo being canceled for the year.
Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman told News4 it's hard to tell the level of impact his city will feel at the moment. He said festival organizers are usually able to give to local booster clubs, and they won't have that this year. However, Norman said his major concern is for local small businesses who depend on that yearly significant economic boost.
On that, Walker said Jiffy Burger is doing fine. With take out a part of the business model, Walker said they've had a steady stream of local customers through the pandemic.
"We've been blessed we had the business we've had," he said.
For the sake of the rest of his city, Walker wants to see the crowds back next year. The Bonnaroo Burger will be waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.