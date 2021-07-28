NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With temperatures potentially climbing into the triple-digits Wednesday and Thursday, people in Middle Tennessee should take some precautions before heading outside.

The biggest concern for people today and in the coming days are heat-related illnesses.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management says that extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

For children, OEM is reminding parents to never leave your child alone in a car.

Keep your car locked, so kids can’t gain access, and create reminders by putting something in the back seat next to your child like a briefcase so you remember they’re in there.

For older adults, OEM says they should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. They add that you should not rely on a fan as your main cooling source.

Also: Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

And lastly, check on your older neighbors.

News4 spoke with an HVAC technician about all the problems they’re seeing right now as the week heats up.

“We go to units that are iced up and we gotta thaw it out, and then we gotta figure out why it froze up,” said Jason Huber, technician with Hiller. “Nobody realizes how much their A/C or heater is to them until it breaks down.”

Also worth noting: Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management does not activate mobile or stationary cooling stations until the heat index reaches 110 degrees for a prolonged period.