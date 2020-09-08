NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Juggling normal parent responsibilities can be difficult enough, and with COVID-19 concerns several midstate parents are also full time teachers for their children.
Now, several weeks in, experts say many parents are feeling overwhelmed.
"None of us are getting it exactly right and none of us are perfect," said Dr. Patience Ruffin, licensed professional counselor. "So the first thing I say is, take a deep breath, breathe in, breathe out and grant yourself some grace."
Dr. Ruffin says parents should decide what routine they want for their family and create it.
If it isn't working, you created it and you can change it.
"The beauty in that is that it's fluid," Dr. Ruffin said. "When I say it's fluid, I define that as you can make adjustments and changes as you see fit."
For parents who feel alone, and that no one understands - Dr. Ruffin has advice for that too.
"Remember, there are millions - not like one or two - millions of individuals who are in the same situation as you, and you are not by yourself," she said.
She also says to never be afraid to send out an SOS if you need help.
"Call a friend, call the administration, call the teacher, call another parent in the classroom," Ruffin said. "Get a part of the parent teacher association, whatever you have to do to get help."
Dr. Ruffin says it's also important to respond, not simply react.
Think through your words and actions before you respond to a situation, so you're setting a model behavior for younger eyes and ears that are always watching and listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.