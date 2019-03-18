In just a few years, a section of 1st Ave. S. is slated to be a Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences. The building could have more than 236 rooms and more than 140 condos. It is also planned to bring about 400 parking spaces.
Nashville knows when something this big arrives, something very familiar often goes.
"Let me tour you around the place real quick," said Steven Byrom, walking into the elevator of a building that's long been in downtown Nashville. "Upstairs is where I've lived for the last 24 years. We moved into this building in '96 when it was cheap to live downtown."
For a lot of Nashville creatives, the guys and girls with guitars, home has been right next to Broadway, the Market Street Apartments.
"I think it goes back to the early 1900s, I think, is when it was built," said Byrom, referring to the building. "I think it was a chicken factory maybe before they made it residential. I think at one time about half the staff at Hard Rock Cafe was renting space here."
Byrom and his wife run the place. His wife's hand-painted art hangs in the lobby. The windows tell the stories of the residents Byrom knows so well. The Preds fan, the Titans fan and the zombie fan can be pointed out from the street by what hangs in their windows.
"A lot of characters live in this community right here," laughed Byrom.
The Four Seasons will take the place of the Market Street Apartments.
"I got a form letter, all of us did," said Byrom.
The building's been sold for the space to become the 542-foot hotel. All the residents of the Market Street Apartments are having to pack up and leave.
"I wasn't expecting things to happen so quickly, so violently," said Byrom. "I think it's the same with the growth in Nashville. It's come so violently. Yeah, no, I'm still kind of in denial about it. I'm fearful with losing this, we're losing the cornerstone of our community, one of them, anyway. I don't know where to begin. I really don't. I don't know how to begin saying goodbye, and that's the truth about that."
Outside the building is a little hand-written message on a window saying simply 'smile'. With the familiar Market Street Apartments sign now gone, Byrom said he just has to keep good memories and keep working on what's next.
"It's important to look forward, not backwards," he said. "It's important to keep looking forward because it's okay to glance back, but you can't stare. Gotta keep your eyes on the horizon moving forward, I think."
Byrom and his wife are hosting a celebration on March 30 for all former residents of the Market Street Apartments to come and say goodbye. It's currently slated to start at 5pm.
The Four Seasons could open as early as 2022 or 2023.
Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said in a statement;
“The announcement of the 5-star Four Seasons Hotel is another example of Nashville’s growth as an international destination. Adding the Four Seasons brand to our offerings is another important step in making sure the city is represented by all of the major international hotel flags. Having the only two 5-star hotels in the entire state is validation of Nashville’s success and sustainability, and their location further enhances the development of 1st Avenue and the riverfront.”
