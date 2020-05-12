MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A manager at the Kroger in Murfreesboro has died, due to Covid-19.
Kroger spokeswoman confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.
"We were deeply sadden by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at one of our stores in Murfreesboro, TN. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time," Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads said in a statement on Tuesday.
Eads said this associate was from the Northfield Boulevard store in Murfreesboro and was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. She added the employee had not been at work for over a month.
Mental health and grief counselors have been made available to support the staff at Kroger, Eads said.
"And we are continuing to take steps to support and safeguard our associates and customers," Eads said.
