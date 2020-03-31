FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- One of the members of the management team at an 87-unit senior living community has had a positive test result for COVID-19.
In a release this morning, The Fountains of Franklin has confirmed that one of the management staff at the facility received the positive test result.
The CEO Gary Keckley reported that when the outbreak was first announced in Williamson County, the facility immediately went into lockdown and began following protocols to ensure the safety of their residents.
They are following the latst CDC and TN Department of Health guidelines as well
News4 is reaching out to the facility with additional questions, and will provide any updated information we receive, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.