NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for attacking a hotdog stand worker on Broadway this weekend.
According to the arrest affidavit, Donald Patterson broke off a piece of fencing and used it to hit Ziravan Sadeq in the head.
Sadeq was manning a hotdog stand on Broadway Street at the time of the attack.
Sadeq told police the attack was completely unprovoked, according to the affidavit.
He was transported to the hospital by Nashville Fire for his head wound.
Patterson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
