NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who became known for his Christmas morning dog walk reflected on what’s changed since a bomb rocked his downtown Nashville street six months ago.

It was only a split second, but it is permanently burned into David Malloy’s memory. “It’s obviously something that we’ll never forget,” he said. “Time kind of stopped in that moment. It seemed like the fireball was in slow motion, even though I know it was just ‘click’ and it was done. It’s a weird thing how It kind of freezes in your head like that.”

He was walking his dog early Christmas morning, when Metro Police Officer Richard Luellen stopped him from walking any farther. “Within a couple minutes,” Malloy recalled, “the explosion happened.”

Looking back, he said, he can hardly believe they walked away alive, when they were standing just a block away from the blast. “We were both just surrounded by glass and engine parts and all kinds of things,” Malloy explained. “We kind of shared a destiny in that moment.”

Amidst much of its negative impact, the bombing also furnished a new bond.

“It’s just funny how this thing kind of brought us together,” Malloy said of his new friendship with Luellen. “He’s a good guy, and I really enjoyed getting to now him, and I think he’s really special.”

“I’m thankful to be alive,” he said, when asked what about life has changed in the last six months. “I’m thankful for Office Luellen and the other great officers that were down there to protect all of us, and I’m thankful that nobody was killed and we can rebuild… I’m happy to be here. It made me realize how vulnerable we all are in any given second and to appreciate the moment that you’re in as much as you possibly can.”