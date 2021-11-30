ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – A head-on crash between an SUV and another vehicle has left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m., on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive and involved a Cadillac Escalade and a Chevrolet Trax.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Escalade, 44-year-old Lamario Hunt, was using the shoulder to pass vehicle at a high rate of speed when he went off the roadway.

Police said Hunt overcorrected the Escalade and went into oncoming traffic, causing him to hit the Trax, injuring two men inside.

Hunt was picked up immediately after the incident by someone in another vehicle and driven back to his home in Murfreesboro, according to the investigation.

Lamario Hunt A head-on crash between an SUV and another vehicle has left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.

Both men in the Trax were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital. The driver remains in critical condition but the passenger, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tenzera of Mount Juliet, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Officers searched the Escalade and found marijuana and a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance.

Metro Police said that upon Hunt's release from the hospital, he will be charged vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of an accident.

Hunt may also face additional drug charges, according to police.