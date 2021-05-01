BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police SWAT team member shot a man described as “schizophrenic” after the man shot a gun toward officers on Saturday evening.

Police said 23-year-old Jacob Griffin was shot around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area behind the Goodwill Store at 6708 Nolensville Pike after Griffin shot his gun after a four-hour negotiation with officers.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in leading the investigation into the shooting.

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting Saturday night that left one man dead in Metro Nashville continues. Special agents have been on the scene through the night to conduct interviews and gather evidence. RELEASE: https://t.co/ssNX8s1GaN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 2, 2021

Metro Police released body-worn video and the 911 call from Karen Griffin, Jacob Griffin’s mother, asked for help for her son.

Karen Griffin called emergency communications around 2:30 p.m. She told dispatchers her son had sent texts to her saying he was going to kill her and other people.

Karen Griffin described her son as “schizophrenic” and said he had “never actually been violent. I really don’t want the police to kill him, but I don’t want him to kill anyone either.”

South Precinct officers Louis Pena and Matthew Swindell found Jacob Griffin in the woods behind the Goodwill store.

In the initial contact with Jacob Griffin, Pena shot him with his stun gun, which was ineffective. Metro Police said all South Precinct officers had not been equipped yet with body-worn cameras and there was no video of the initial encounter.

Around 4:10 p.m., Police negotiators and SWAT was requested to the scene after a request from South officers. Mobile crisis staff from the Mental Health Co-Op arrived and signed emergency committal papers for Griffin.

Swindell and Sgt. Melvin Brown III negotiated with Jacob Griffin for three hours.

At 7:20 p.m., Jacob Griffin shot his gun. He began telling police he was a “hypnotist” and to get off his land.

At 7:30 p.m., SWAT officers put a plan in place to take Griffin in custody by using distraction devices, direct-impact hard-foam rounds and a police k9.

In the midst of trying to take Jacob Griffin into custody, he fired another shot, which resulted in SWAT officer Matthew Grindstaff, a 15-year police department veteran, to shoot Jacob Griffin.

Jacob Griffin was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

In the call to police, Karen Griffin said her son previously worked at Goodwill and had previously threatened the store manager over the last three or four months. She said he had not threatened the store or manager today but had talked about mass murders before.

“He’s never been as specific as he has been today,” she told dispatchers.

She told police he had spoken about going into Goodwill and killing the manager and whoever else he could.

Karen Griffin told dispatchers her son had sent text messages on Saturday showing a gun with a full magazine.

The officer-involved shooting is the second in as many weeks involving Metro Police officers.

Police shot Marvin Veiga, 32, late in the evening of April 23 after Veiga charged at officers with two knives after a traffic stop. Veiga was wanted in Massachusetts on a outstanding murder warrant.