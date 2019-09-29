NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man wounded by a Metro Police sergeant on Sept. 7 after he endangered pedestrians with his car on Broadway has been released from the hospital and booked into the Metro Jail.
Police say Pasquala Walls, 30, was booked on five unrelated outstanding warrants including aggravated assault (he allegedly fired shots into the air after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend) and felony for evading arrest. He also received two federal charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Police say additional charges related to the Sept. 7 incident are anticipated.
