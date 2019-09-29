Pasquala Walls
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man wounded by a Metro Police sergeant on Sept. 7 after he endangered pedestrians with his car on Broadway has been released from the hospital and booked into the Metro Jail. 

Police say Pasquala Walls, 30, was booked on five unrelated outstanding warrants including aggravated assault (he allegedly fired shots into the air after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend) and felony for evading arrest. He also received two federal charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

Man shot by Metro officer on Broadway charged with federal crime

Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Police say additional charges related to the Sept. 7 incident are anticipated. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

