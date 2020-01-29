NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who picked up one of two murder suspects after a fatal shooting at Cumberland View Public Housing in November.
Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect getting into a man’s car and being driven away. The man getting into the car had just shot and killed 18-year-old Steven Shelton. Officers want to question the driver, hoping he was information about the unidentified suspect involved in Shelton’s homicide.
The other murder suspect, 15-year-old Zyshawn Lewis, was arrested in November and charged with criminal homicide.
Anyone who recognizes the driver of the car seen in surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
