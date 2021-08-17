NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 22-year-old man, who died at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row late Monday night.
Officers responded to the Lower Broadway Honkey Tonk just before 11 p.m. Monday for reports of a fight on the rooftop bar. Upon arrival, police said officers found Dallas Jordan Barrett of Smyrna, unresponsive on the floor and began CPR.
Nashville Fire Department personnel took over CPR. They then transported Barrett to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said Barrett was pronounced dead.
Staff told police that Barrett "became unruly and was asked to leave" the bar. However, the staff told police that Barrett started fighting with security staff, which "reportedly pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor."
Police said Barrett reportedly became unresponsive "while being held on the ground by security."
“There were eight guys on top of this one person and they still couldn’t take him down,” says Shirley Gardiner, a witness who said she saw it all unfold. “This guy, he had the strength of 10 men by himself. They had a bunch of security on him, they called the cops and everything.”
“It’s clearly an unfortunate accident,” says Jason Reinhold, General Manager of Honky Tonk Central across the street from Dierks Bentley’s. He says at his bar they require security guards already with numerous hours of training.
“We hire either retired Metro Police offices or retired officers that are still maintain their post-certification,” Reinhold explains.
To be an unarmed security guard in Tennessee, a person must pass certain requirements, a four-hour-long training, and an exam. Reinhold says that takes about a week.
Reinhold says if they have a reckless patron, they try to talk him or her down first without using force.
“Metro Police darn near doubles,” Reinhold says. “If not more than doubles, the type of training required by the State of Tennessee.”
Police said the medical examiner's office would conduct an autopsy on Barrett's body. Police said his death is unclassified at the present time.
News4 learned Barrett was a new security guard at Tin Roof on Broadway, he was also an employee of BoomBozz in East Nashville.
Police said their detectives had viewed one cell phone video of the incident, but they asked for the public's help. Anyone with any recorded video of the altercation is asked to call the police at 615-862-7019.
Riot Hospitality Group released a statement after the incident.
“We are working with authorities and conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened," Lissa Druss, who is the External Communications & Government Relations for Riot Hospitality Group, said.
It is unclear if the security officers will face any charges. The District Attorney’s Office will determine that part of the investigation.
