MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police in Murfreesboro have charged a man with aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism after he broke into a home last summer and left fingerprints.
Police say they identified 42-year-old Jimmy Dean Ulrich as the burglar after an Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) detected a fingerprint from a Pop-Tart wrapper. Ulrich was already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center for contempt of court and was served warrants on Tuesday for aggravated burglary, theft, vandalism and auto burglary.
The investigation revealed on Aug. 21, 2019, Ulrich broke into a home on Memorial Blvd. through the attic in the garage. He then fell through the living room ceiling, causing hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage.
Once inside the home, Ulrich drank a Red Bull Energy Drink, ate a Pop-Tart and took a shower.
Before he left the home, Ulrich is believed to have stolen guns, several pocketknives, money, an iPhone 7, boxes of ammunition and other items. He also broke into the homeowner’s flatbed truck and stole a pair of jeans and several tools.
Ulrich even stole the homeowner’s KTM 450 dirt bike and motorcycle helmet. He left his shoes on the back patio.
Police recovered some of the stolen items from a duffle bag they found on the property but are still looking for the guns and dirt bike.
Ulrich is in jail on a $21,500 bond and has a court appearance set for March 4.
