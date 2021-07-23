NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man suspected of attacking a woman in an East Nashville YMCA bathroom has been arrested.
Police said the incident occurred on July 4th where David Boni was suspected of going into the women's locker room and attacking the victim by lunging and choking her.
The victim told police that she was using the bathroom when she saw Boni standing in the women's locker room. She told police that she fought back by kicking, hitting, and scratching Boni.
Boni told the police a different story of events. Police said Boni told them he had accidentally gone into the wrong locker room where the victim bumped into him as he was exiting the locker room. Boni said the woman then attacked him because he assumed she thought he would attack her.
Police added both parties were injured during the altercation.
Boni has since changed his storytelling police during investigation that he did intend to see unclothed girls without their knowledge or consent, stating he had never seen a naked girl in person.
When News4 reached out to the YMCA for their response to the incident, they assured safety is their top priority for guests.
The safety of our members and staff is a top priority at every YMCA, and we take a number of precautions as part of our routine operations, screening every new member against the national sex offender registry and routinely performing staff walk-throughs of our restrooms, which we will continue. We review our safety protocols regularly and will certainly take this extremely rare but disturbing incident into account when considering any necessary enhancements or improvements to existing protocols. When this incident occurred, we immediately notified police and terminated the membership of the suspect, who remains banned from all YMCA branches in our association. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and are glad the suspect has been apprehended and charged. - YMCA statement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.