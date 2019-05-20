NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in custody this morning after police say he stole an ambulance from St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
The incident started when medics had walked into the hospital with a patient. They noticed a man wearing sunglasses walking past them outside, and found it to be very unusual.
Shortly after that, the man got behind the wheel of the parked ambulance and took off. While he was driving around town, investigators said he was laying on the air horn disturbing everyone across Midtown.
Vanderbilt Police were able to track the man down with a GPS installed in the ambulance and found him at 20th Avenue South and Chet Atkins Place. It was here investigators said he was parked and still laying on the air horn.
Police asked the man to step out of the ambulance and they gave him a field sobriety test. We are not sure what the results of the test were or if he was under the influence at all, but we do know shortly after that he was taken into custody.
Right now, News4 is still working to learn the man's identity and what charges he might face. We will update this story when we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.