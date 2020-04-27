31-year-old arrested in gorilla costume

 Courtesy Mt. Juliet PD

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man wearing a gorilla costume was arrested in Mt. Juliet Sunday after allegedly entering the wrong home. 

Police say 31-year-old Richard Muzick, of Old Hickory, entered the back door of a home in the 1900 block of Dunedin Drive around 2 p.m. while wearing a gorilla costume. 

A resident of the home saw Muzick inside and confronted him which caused Muzick to run from the property. He was eventually found and arrested by officers on Portsmouth Court. 

Muzick told police he thought he was at someone else's home and was looking for another individual. 

He was booked into the Wilson County Jail and is charged with aggravated burglary. 

