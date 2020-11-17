LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - An hours-long standoff in La Vergne led to the arrest of a man wanted out of Sumner County, along with two other people taken into custody.
La Vergne Police say the Sumner County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance around 7 p.m. on Monday night to arrest Dustin Stone, a man who was believed to be inside a home on Taylor Drive.
After several minutes of trying to make contact with Stone, officers heard a noise that sounded like a shotgun being rack from inside the home. Two SWAT teams were then called to respond.
“Our officers did an excellent job keeping the situation from escalating further,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “After several hours of trying to make contact they were able to utilize distractionary devices so that they could make entry into the home and locate the suspect.”
Officials say Stone was found hiding in the attic with two other women. The women, Chelsea Stomatt and Ashley Stomatt, both had active warrants and were taken into custody.
All three suspects were wanted for charges related to narcotics and were booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
