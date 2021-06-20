COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man after a kidnapping attempt in Cookeville on Saturday.
Officers say Tyler Justin Hall, 29, approached two Sam's Club employees in the store's parking lot and showed them a pistol before ordering both of them to get into their car and drive him to White County.
Police say one of the employees managed to wrestle the gun away from Hall as they approached the White County Walmart.
Hall reportedly fled from the vehicle but was later was found and arrested at a White County Dollar General store.
Hall now faces aggravated sexual battery and aggravated kidnapping charges.
