NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer was injured by a wire food rack while trying to arrest a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants at a Family Dollar store on Friday.
According to affidavits obtained by News4, 30-year-old Joseph Lawrence Street, Jr. was observed by investigators going into the store on the 600 block of Shelby Avenue, getting out of his white Dodge Avenger.
As officers approached Street, he reportedly fled to the back of the store. A responding officer told Street to stop and he continued to flee. One of the responding officers managed to grab Street by his coat and while attempting to place him in custody, Street grabbed a wire food rack and struck him in the face and hand. Street began to flee again after the officer lost his grip when another officer deployed a taser and took him into custody.
When investigators searched Street, they found a plastic baggie containing around 10 grams of marijuana in his left front pocket, and a dollar bill containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine in his right front pocket.
The officer was cut on the eye and hand, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
Street, whom has a lengthy criminal history in Davidson County, now faces additional charges including assault of a police officer and evading arrest on top of the previous outstanding warrants with a bond of nearly $65,000.
