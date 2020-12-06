RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A man wanted on several warrants is still on the run after nearly striking several Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies with a Chevrolet Suburban when they made an attempt to place him under arrest.
The incident, which took place in La Vergne, happened Sunday afternoon, according to a Sgt. Bryant Gregory.
Steven Tyler Ralston, who was located at 129 Rocky Tock Street, almost struck deputies when they approached him.
Cpl. George Barrett pursued him to Waldron Road onto Interstate 24 near Bell Road where the pursuit ended.
“Ralston is a confirmed gang member with the Aryan Brotherhood, has a history of being armed, and has made threats to law enforcement that he will not go back to jail,” Gregory said.
Ralston is currently wanted for:
- Felony evading arrest with risk of death or injury of Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday.
- Felony evading arrest with a vehicle and felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in Williamson County.
- Felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft in Smyrna.
- Felony theft of a motorcycle in Maury County.
If you see Ralston, please contact your local police immediately or the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770. Do not approach him.
Deputies returned to the home where they located Payton Bozeman, who was charged with theft in Rutherford County and aggravated burglary in Bedford County.
A stolen Chevrolet Cavalier was located on the property.
