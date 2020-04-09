HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is seeking the help of the public in finding a man wanted for rape.

Gary Wayne King, 56, is wanted for Rape and Sexual Activity With Animals in Humphreys County after a victim came forward stating she had been raped.

King fled from Deputies when they showed up to his residence following the victims report.

Subsequent search warrant and investigation recovered evidence at the scene and charges against King have been filed with additional charges expected as the investigation continues.

King is a registered sex offender with prior offenses in Humphreys County and Williamson County.

King is described as a white male, weighing 190 lbs, standing 5'08" with brown hair and blue eyes.

Please contact Humphreys County Sheriff's Office if you have any information that may lead to the location of this individual by emailing cid@hcsotn.com.

You can also contact the Crime Suppression Unit, Lt. R. Jay Phelps at 931-209-6407.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

