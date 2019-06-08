CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted in the Wednesday night fatal shooting in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksville has turned himself into police.
Clarksville Police Department Public Information Officer Jim Knoll said 36-year-old Michael Clarence Craft was booked on two counts of criminal homicide.
Craft, according to police, has a street name of "Hulk."
Craft is accused in the shooting which left two men dead, James Ramsey, 37, and John Allgood, 53, both of Clarksville.
Knoll said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact investigators.
Contact Detective Lee with Clarksville PD at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.