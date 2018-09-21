A suspect surrendered to Metro Police on Friday in the shooting death of a man in a parking lot outside of the Music City Lounge on Dickerson Pike Sunday.

Investigators say 29-year-old Craig Hodge Jr. was charged with criminal homicide and attempted murder.

Witnesses on scene told investigators that two women were fighting in the parking lot next to the business when a gunman opened fire around 1:15 a.m. One of the women was shot in the leg, while 23-year-old Michael Battle was shot in the chest.

Battle and the woman were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Battle died from his injuries. The woman, who has not been identified, is still recovering in the hospital.

Investigators say Hodge and the other woman on scene, identified as 30-year-old Raesha Johnson, fled in a dark colored sedan. Johnson was charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact, and is still on the run.

If you have any information regarding Johnson and her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.