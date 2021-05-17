NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A murder warrant has been issued for a man that Metro Detectives say is responsible for a deadly shooting on the night of May 12.
Melvin R. Evans, 50, is charged with shooting and killing Jashaun Cane-Germane, 24, outside of a market near Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street.
The two men were arguing inside of the store before exiting where Germane was shot.
Evans is known to frequent the area around the Napier public housing. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
