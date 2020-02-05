Ronald Dickens

 Courtesy: MNPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WSMV) – A man wanted for the murder of his wife in Hermitage has been arrested in St. Petersburg, FL.

Metro Nashville Police says 42-year-old Ronald Dickens was arrested by deputy U.S. Marshals and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies. Dickens is accused of murdering his wife, 30-year-old, Shawnton Clay in their Hermitage apartment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Man wanted for criminal homicide in the murder of his wife
 

