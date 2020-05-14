NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Central Precinct detectives are seeking the help of the public in identifying a man they say spray painted two downtown locations.
A cement retaining wall at Bridgestone Arena and a stone exterior wall of the Music City Center were vandalized.
The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and what appear to be two different tennis shoes, one being black and the other a black and white Nike.
Anyone that may recognize the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
